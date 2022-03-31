Uruguayan Economy Minister “the best in the world”

Azucena Arbeleche received her distinction during the WGSO's annual meeting in Dubai

Uruguay's Minister of Economy and Finance Azucena Arbeleche has been singled out by the World Government Summit Organization (WGSO) for her “excellence in her performance in the public sector and leadership at the international level,” due to which she was recognized as the “best minister of state” in the world.

The WGSO, a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping “the future of government” gave Arbeleche her distinction during its annual meeting in Dubai.

The Summit is intended to explore the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve the global challenges facing people in all countries.

Arbeleche was chosen for “designing and implementing successful, scalable and sustainable initiatives for the socio-economic betterment of its citizens” and for “inspiring and leading other government leaders to promote innovations and foresight in the global issues of today and tomorrow,” according to a statement from Uruguay's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

“The WGSO award is granted after an extensive selection process, involving the international consulting firm PwC, which considers the institutional and social strengths of the countries, as well as the personal and professional qualities of the candidates and the sustainable impact of their initiatives in eight dimensions, which include the ability to innovate, prepare for the future and lead at the international level.”

The selection took into account Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index; World Governance Indicators; Human Development Index and the Happiness Index.

Previous recipients of the award include the current Minister of State of Senegal Awa Marie Coll Seck (2017). Singapore's Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (2018), Afghanistan's Minister of Health Fayrouz Al-Din Fayrouz (2019).

The accolade was established in 2013 under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. The organization holds an annual meeting in Dubai.