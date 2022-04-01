Falklands40, Key dates April/May 2022 to mark the anniversary in the Islands

The following is a detail of the activities scheduled in the Falklands Islands for Falklands40 in April and May.
APRIL
Friday 1st April FIDF Association reception for FIDF 1982 Veterans
Saturday 9th April, 3pm ‘New Beginnings for Falklands40’ musical event, Christ Church Cathedral
Saturday 16th April Community Day
Thurs 21st April HM the Queen’s Birthday Parade
Thurs 21st April, 12-1:30pm HM Queen’s Birthday Party event, Government House
Monday 25th April Anzac Day
40th Anniversary of Operation Paraquet – Liberation of South Georgia
Anzac Day and 40th Anniversary Op Paraquet Reception, GH
MAY
Wednesday 4th May Lt Nick Taylor Memorial Service
Saturday 7th May SSA Hoedown - Family Dance
Saturday 14th May 3 Peaks Challenge
6:30pm ‘Beyond the crags of Tumbledown’ musical event, Christ Church Cathedral
Friday 20th May Shackleton Day event, Government House
Saturday 21st May Landing Day
Worldwide Amateur Radio Link-Up
Weds 25th May Atlantic Conveyor Memorial Service
Friday 27th May May Ball
Sunday 29th May Goose Green Liberation Day
May/June UK – F.I Microlite Flights
