Brazilian Air Force receives more Gripen F39E fighter bombers

5th Tuesday, April 2022 - 09:18 UTC Full article

The Brazilian Air Force has reported that it has started to incorporate the first F/39E Gripen Saab fighter bombers, which were unloaded last Friday at the Porto de Navegantes terminal in the state of Santa Catarina.

Thirty six Gripens is the total number of fighter bombers the Brazilian Air Force will finally incorporate to renew its fleet, jointly manufactured by Sweden and Brazil under the guidance and blueprints from Saab.

The Brazilian Air Force received its first F/39E Gripen in September 2020, and since then according to BAF sources the aircraft has successfully complied with the trials and supersonic flights program.

According to images released by FAB and Saab, the Gripen aircraft are identified as FAB 4101 and FAB 4102. It was also announced that in recent months the aircraft have also received the weapons system, mainly air to air missiles BVR MBDA Meteor, and short range missiles IRIS-T

The first F/39E Gripen have also been tested in Sweden where last November Saab confirmed the delivery of the first four for Brazil and two for the Swedish air force.