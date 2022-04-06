Colombian low-cost airline cleared to land in Buenos Aires in June

Viva Air Colombia's fleet consists solely of Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft seating up to 188 passengers

Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) has issued the green light for Colombian budget carrier Viva Air to start linking Buenos Aires' Ezeiza International Airport with Bogotá and Medellín as of June this year.

Before starting operations, the company must submit to ANAC the fares it intends to charge as well as other technical documents about its aircraft. The carrier's fleet consists of 21 Airbus A-320 Neo. Pending full approval, the company must refrain from commercializing and/or promoting air transport services, either by itself or through any third parties.

“Now the company has to analyze with what type of aircraft it is going to operate, what route it is going to operate and it is going to have to present the schedule. There are also commercial decisions they have to make, put the flights on sale and only then will they decide when they are ready to start service,” ANAC sources were reported as saying.

Viva Air is a low-cost passenger airline founded Sept. 16, 2009, under the name Fast Colombia S.A.S. It began operations May 25, 2012. Its current hub is José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, serving Medellín.

The company is 70% owned by the investment fund Irelandia Aviation, which controls airlines such as Mexico's Viva Aerobus, Ireland's Ryanair, and Singapore's Tiger Airways. The remaining 30% is controlled by Cartesian, the main shareholder of Argentina's Flybondi.

In addition to landing in Argentina, the company plans to reach Santiago (Chile) and Sao Paulo (Brazil), as well as other destinations in the Caribbean and the United States.

Also in June, ITA Airways will once again link Italy with Argentina. The new Italian flag carrier, which was born from the nationalization of Alitalia, will operate the route connecting Buenos Aires with Rome.

The first flight on this route, which had been interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, will depart from Rome on June 2 at 21:45 local time and will arrive the following day in Buenos Aires at 06:45 Argentine time.

For this route, which is one of the longest within ITA Airways, the Italian airline will use the new Airbus A350/390 of which it plans to take delivery shortly, featuring economy and business class options.

So far, five weekly frequencies are scheduled from Rome on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. From Buenos Aires, meanwhile, returns will depart at 12.40 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The airline, founded in November 2020, is 100% owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. Its goal, according to the description on its website, “is to create an efficient and innovative airline that would become the point of reference for Italy to have quality connectivity both with international destinations, to promote tourism and foreign trade, and within the country, also taking advantage of integrated mobility”.

However, airlines and travel agents in Argentina have been refusing to sell ITA tickets until it settles some debts inherited from Alitalia.