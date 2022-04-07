Website Declassified UK poll shows 49% believe Argentina should assert sovereignty over the Falkland/Malvinas

Investigative journalism website Declassified UK has published the results of a poll on its social media with only 21% stating that the UK should keep the Falkland Islands while an overwhelming 49% believe in Argentine sovereignty for the Malvinas Islands.

The question is quite straight, Should the UK

1: Continue to have sole sovereignty over the Falklands

2: negotiate with Argentina towards shared sovereignty

3: Allow Argentina to assert sovereignty?

Results showed:

UK sole sovereignty: 20,9%

Shared sovereignty: 19,7%

Argentine sovereignty: 49%

Depends, with many saying Falkland Islanders should decide: 10,4%

The poll included 1,347 random votes

Obviously there is no need to describe the official reaction from Argentine officials and media, but how does DeclassifiedUK define itself, “the leading media organization uncovering the UK’s role in the world”.

We investigate Britain’s military and intelligence agencies, its most powerful corporations and its impact on human rights and the environment.

We tell the truth about the UK’s global footprint – a public service that is not provided anywhere else.

This is what makes us unique – the UK’s traditional media is increasingly acting as part of the establishment, failing to report independently and critically on Britain’s policies around the world.

By contrast, Declassified UK is independent, relying on the public and trusts & foundations for our finances, and beholden to no-one.

Our journalism informs British citizens what is being done in their name and challenges the establishment in the interests of the public, penetrating Britain’s secret state.

With trust in journalists at an all-time low, and in an era of fake news, our approach is rigorous and based on evidence. We are specialists in the issues we write about – our staff have published six books about British foreign policy.

Our reports focus on pressing current issues but we also uncover historical secrets, by investigating declassified files at the National Archives in London.

Declassified’s investigations are read well beyond the UK—in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the US where UK foreign policy is often influential.