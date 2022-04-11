Ice Patrol Ship HMS Protector has its first female captain, Milly Ingham

HMS Protector shared a photo of her new Commanding Officer

Royal Navy officer has made history by becoming the first female captain to command one of the Navy's ships. Captain Milly Ingham is the new Commanding Officer of HMS Protector – the Royal Navy's only Ice Patrol Ship.

The First Sea Lord took to social media to congratulate Captain Ingham, while the Naval Servicewomen's Network tweeted “congratulations Ma'am” as HMS Protector shared a photo of her new Commanding Officer.

Commander Maritime Reserves, Commodore Mel Robinson, also tweeted about Captain Ingham's appointment, describing it as a “monumental moment in the history of the @RoyalNavy”.

She added: “Congratulations and admiration in equal measure. Good for you Captain Ingham, good the Royal Navy good for @navy_women who have a fantastic role model and journey to aspire to #SeaCommand #Captain #Warfare.”

Captain Ingham's appointment comes soon after Major General; Sharon Nesmith was named as the next Deputy Chief to the General Staff, becoming the first female British Army officer in the rank of Lieutenant General

HMS Protector recently completed this season's stint around the Antarctic.

The ship has been updating seafaring charts of Antarctic waters, delivering supplies and personnel to remote research stations and monitoring wildlife and the environment.

The icebreaker has also been upholding the UK's long-standing responsibilities in the region, the Navy said.