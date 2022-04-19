Royal Navy upgrading Type 23 frigates in support of expanding fleet

The program is to add an extra decade of life to the Navy’s 'workhorses', to allow them to serve until their successor Type 26 and Type 31 frigates enter service.

HMS Iron Duke is afloat again after two years of refitting and upgrading. The Royal Navy Type 23 frigate has had a longer-than-usual period of life extension work due to the COVID pandemic and her age.

More new steel has been fitted to the ship than in any other previous Type 23 refit, the Royal Navy said. Despite concerns she would be retired, the decision was taken in 2019 to restore her, to ensure there were escorts for the Royal Navy fleet. She was moved to HMNB Devonport for the upgrade.

The work is part of a program to add an extra decade of life to the Navy’s 'workhorses', to allow them to serve until their successor Type 26 and Type 31 frigates enter service.

HMS Lancaster returned to the fleet in late 2019, followed by HMS Richmond. HMS Portland has been handed back to the Royal Navy, with HMS Somerset due to follow suit soon.

“The capability sustainment for the Type 23s is putting a lot more modern technology on to the platforms,” said Commander Jim Ellis from the Surface Flotilla’s Devonport Refit Support Program.

”It's upgrading their equipment and the fabric of the ship as well. It’s improving their life span, so basically putting the teeth and the legs back into the Type 23s, to bridge the gap until the Type 26 enters service from 2025 onward.