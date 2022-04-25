Platinum Jubilee Caribbean Tour: Wessexes met with calls for reparations

The Wessexes arrived in Antigua and Barbuda Monday

Queen Elizabeth's third son, Prince Edward, Earl of Essex, and his wife Sophie are encountering growing anti-British opposition as they tour the Caribbean to mark the monarch”s Platinum Jubilee.

With their stop in Grenada already called off after warnings that protests could take place as they had during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge“s recent visit to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, off went the Wessexes all the same.

Following the first incidents, media analysts were quick to blame a sloppy Foreign Service for failing to spare the monarchy those embarrassing episodes, regardless of how minor and sporadic they might have been - they did have sizeable and unnecessary media coverage.

Edward and Sophie, currently in Antigua and Barbuda, have been warned ”phoney sanctimony“ over slavery as more protests from activists who have branded them as ”invaders“ and ”oligarchs“ are expected to take place.

In the aftermath of Barbados” decision to split from British rule late last year, movements in the same direction have erupted all across Caribbean overseas territories pushing for a similar outcome.

They want the Queen removed from their political system and a president elected by popular vote, in addition to a full apology for past “crimes against humanity” plus reparations for the enslavement of their ancestors.

The Foreign Office has said royal Jubilee visits are organized by the host countries and are not official Government trips.

According to press reports, the Wessexes did not have a warm welcome Saturday at St Vincent and the Grenadines once they left the airport. Jomo Thomas, former chairman of the National Reparations Committee, said “Edward and his entourage should not be fêted in our land.”

“They hunted us down, they kidnapped us, they stole us, they worked us. They owe us and they must now pay us,” he added.

Some 15 demonstrators displayed placards calling for an “end to colonialism,” “down with neo-colonialism” and “Britain your debt is outstanding.”

And Sunday in St Lucia, top local radio host Sam Flood spoke acrimoniously against the presence of the royals: “I would like to know what is the purpose of this royal visit and who is paying for it,” said Flood on his Tells It Like It Is show.

“They kept a reception at the Governor”s house for the Prince and Princess and I would like to know whether all those attending were wearing any face masks for protection,“ he added.

”Who paid for the drinks and food that was being consumed at the Governor“s house? Did the Royal family sponsor it or did our government?,” he went on.

“What have we done to deserve this trip? I would like to know who is benefitting from this Royal visit,” he insisted.