Uruguayan President was invited by Boris Johnson and will travel to the UK

The last time Lacalle left the country was to attend the inauguration of Gabriel Boric as President of Chile

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, was invited by the government of the United Kingdom to meet with the Prime Minister of that country, Boris Johnson. He will travel to that country at the end of May or beginning of June, as reported by Montevideo Portal and later confirmed by sources from the Presidency.

The last time Lacalle left the country was to attend the inauguration of Gabriel Boric as President of Chile in March, where he coincided with leaders from all over the region.

After the Brexit, the United Kingdom reached trade agreements with the European Union, Japan and Australia, and also with some European countries that are not part of the EU, such as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Last foreign actions from Lacalle Pou happened earlier this week, when the president described a gesture by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu against Armenian demonstrators in Montevideo as “regrettable,” while Ankara's Ambassador has been summoned to account for the events.