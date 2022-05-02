Uruguayan President makes unofficial one-day trip to Buenos Aires

President Luis Lacalle Pou had dinner at a restaurant in the Recoleta neighborhood

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou last week took an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight and made a day trip to Buenos Aires Wednesday for “strictly family and private reasons,” it was reported.

Lacalle Pou had dinner Wednesday in a restaurant in the Recoleta neighborhood with Uruguay's Ambassador to Argentina Carlos Enciso and other personal friends, in the wake of his sister's launching an art exhibit.

A collection of paintings by Pilar Lacalle Pou was presented at the residence of the Uruguayan ambassador in Buenos Aires. Many local socialites attended the event.

“I am not Luis' sister; he is my brother,” joked Pilar during the art event. “I am older [than him],” she insisted. “I said it as a joke. For me Luis is a permanent source of pride, I am very proud,” she clarified afterwards.

The Lacalle Pous are children of former President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera (1990-1995), and great-grandchildren of Luis Alberto de Herrera, a member of the Uruguayan Executive between 1925 and 1927 as well as the main leader of the National Party for more than half a century. On their maternal line, they also stem from Joaquín Suárez, who was also President of Uruguay but representing the Colorado Party.

The Lacalles seem to be well connected in Buenos Aires. Lacalle Herrera also took a trip to the Argentine capital days ago to receive a distinction of his own.

Pilar defines her painting as “visceral and joyful,” because it gives life to colorful abstract forms, made with acrylic. She holds permanent exhibits in Punta del Este and Montevideo, in addition to other events in places such as Sao Paulo and Madrid.

“For an Uruguayan, 'crossing the pond,' ... being in the big leagues, as Buenos Aires is, has a particular charm,” she said during her opening speech for an art cycle by the embassy that will include other contemporary Uruguayan artists - “I'm the guinea pig,” she joked again.

Regarding her painting, “I'm self-taught, I paint every morning. The best way to learn is to practice,” she explained.

