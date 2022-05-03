Sheffield honors

3rd Tuesday, May 2022 - 09:34 UTC Full article

A Sea King hovering off HMS Sheffield's stern during rescue operations to save the crew of the ship

Falklands 40: HMS Sheffield veterans gather for poignant service at memorial in Old Portsmouth. Photo: Bob Mullen

The city of Sheffield has come together to mark the 40th Anniversary of HMS Sheffield's sinking during the Falklands conflict. HMS Sheffield was struck by an Argentine missile on 4 May 1982 before sinking six days later on 10 May.

Many of the 368 crew were saved but 20 were killed, with the ship now a protected war grave. She was a Type 42 guided missile destroyer and the second Royal Navy ship to be named after the city of Sheffield in Yorkshire.

A commemorative service and parade took place to remember the ship - Britain's first warship to be lost in 37 years and the first of four to be lost during the Falklands war.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councilor Gail Smith, said as well as losing the city's “prestigious warship, many lives were lost during the conflict in the Falklands and we mustn’t forget the sacrifices made by those who fought”.

“It is an honor for me to take the salute on behalf of Sheffield, on this very important day of remembrance,” she added.

Later this week, a new memorial dedicated to HMS Sheffield is being unveiled.It is set to celebrate the personnel who served on all three ships named HMS Sheffield, with the memorial acting as a place of remembrance to those who died during the Falklands war.