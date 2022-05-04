Son of Bolsonaro's insists Milei can become Argentina's next president

Brazil's left is pressing for Eduardo Bolsonaro's career to end

Brazilian Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, held a telephone conversation with his Argentine colleague Javier Milei, whom he reportedly told that “I believe you can be president.”

“It happened to you just like it happened to my father, the left saying a lot of nonsense,” the Brazilian Congressman said to Milei. “In Argentina ... there is an economic crisis, there are corruption problems, as in the case of Cristina Kirchner who is even involved in the murder of Alberto Nisman and there is the internet that allows people to have their own opinions,” Eduardo Bolsonaro added.

“Those factors are the ones that allow people like you, Milei, to grow, who are initially treated as crazy by the press,” he elaborated.

“The lefties are going to file a lot of court cases against you, but in the end, people are going to see that it is an injustice and hopefully in 2023 Argentina will have a new path,” he insisted.

Eduardo Bolsonaro had already had words of praise for Milei, whom he found to be “the politician that I follow the most.”

“We even talked on the phone once,” Eduardo Bolsonaro explained at the time. “I really like what he says, mainly about the economy.”

Meanwhile, the Ethics Committee of Brazil's Congress Wednesday opened disciplinary proceedings against Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro for his statements last month in which he ridiculed the torture suffered by O Globo's Míriam Leitão during the 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Leitão was pregnant when she was captured by paramilitary forces and then beaten and locked up in a cell next to a boa. “Still pitiful for the snake...,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Brazil's Communist Party (PCdoB), of which Leitão was a member when she was imprisoned, Rede, the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), and the Workers' Party (PT) of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva are calling for the termination of the political career of the third of Bolsonaro's sons.

”It is fully proven that Deputy Eduardo Nantes Bolsonaro (...) broke parliamentary decorum by making an apology for a criminal act, such as torture,“ the plaintiffs wrote as they filed the case.

In their view, Eduardo Bolsonaro ”offended“ the rule of law, ”demonstrating an incredible and unacceptable insensitivity to the pain and horror of a terrible and cowardly compatriot abused while pregnant,” the leftwing organizations added.

The Parliamentary Committee also opened proceedings against Deputy Kim Kataguiri, of the highly conservative Union Brazil, for assuring that Germany erred in criminalizing Nazism.

Another disciplinary dossier was opened in the name of Congressman Josimar 'Maranhãozinho' Cunha, of the Liberal Party, who is under investigation by the Federal Police for allegedly diverting parliamentary funds for other uses.