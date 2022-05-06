Possible bag of surprises for Johnson and Northern Ireland at local and regional elections

Poor results for Johnson could increase discontent among Tories after a string of recent scandals

People across the United Kingdom headed to the polls on Thursday for local and regional elections in a vote that will indicate the mood of the British public midway through the first full term of Boris Johnson's premiership.

Most interestingly the vote in Northern Ireland could signal a changing point for local politics, as the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time.

The outcome of Thursday's vote could have significant constitutional implications for the four-nation UK's future. Expectations are high within Sinn Fein — a party that favors the Irish people governing themselves rather than being part of a political union with Great Britain.

Likewise poor results for Johnson could increase discontent after a string of recent scandals. The British leader has defied calls for his resignation, some of which have come from within his own Conservative Party, after becoming the first modern UK leader to be charged with breaking the law after breaching Covid lockdown rules.

The vote will also give a reflection on the Labour Party and the first two years of Keir Starmer's leadership as Britain's main opposition seeks to pose a serious threat at the next election.

In Northern Ireland, people voted to elect 90 Assembly Members and ultimately the makeup of the Stormont Assembly. The Democratic Unionist Party, DUP, (pro London) and Sinn Fein (pro Dublin)are vying for the top spot which comes with the entitlement to nominate the next First Minister.