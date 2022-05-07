Only working members of the Royal Family at the Trooping the Color balcony on June 2nd

7th Saturday, May 2022 - 08:00 UTC

The Queen has limited the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Color balcony appearance to working members of the Royal Family. The Duke of York, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will therefore be omitted from the Royal line-up.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

On 2 June, Trooping the Color will kick-start the four days of Jubilee festivities. Eighteen members of the Royal Family are set to gather for the sovereign's official birthday parade.

Joining the Queen on the balcony for Trooping the Color will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Also set to appear for the historic occasion will be Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the Wessexes' children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The head of state has made an exception for Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim, who is not a working Royal, and her two youngest grandchildren Lady Louise and James, and her Cambridge great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

It will be the first time in three years that the Windsors have appeared on the balcony since the start of the pandemic, with the last time being the Queen's official birthday parade in 2019.