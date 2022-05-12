FIMA Funded Falklands 40th Photo Exhibition Moves to Chatham's Historic Dockyard Museum

Last year, FIMA, (Friends of the Falkland Islands' Museum and the Jane Cameron National Archives), agreed to fund the restoration and printing of 40 photographs taken by a Falklands photographer during and in the aftermath of the 1982 war for the Falklands Museum.

FIMA donated the A3-format prints to the museum, and the resulting exhibition, titled Everything Changed, opened in Stanley in February.

It is part of the program of events marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' war.

Now, the Historic Dockyard Museum in Chatham, Kent, which was HMS Endurance's home port and heavily involved in the war effort, has produced a version of the exhibition.

The museum's exhibition department funded its own very large prints, and these are being shown in a former engineering hall, also under the title “Everything Changed”.

The exhibition will remain open until 14 June. For more information, visit this webpage.