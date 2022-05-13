“No more room for wars,” Argentine President stresses in Paris

13th Friday, May 2022 - 09:31 UTC Full article

Fernández visited the Sorbonne University Thursday

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said Thursday during a press conference at his country's embassy in Paris that “the world needs to understand that there is no more room for wars.”

“It is a moral imperative to call for reflection to end death,” Fernández added.

“More than six million people have just died because of the pandemic, and we must put an end to death because the world can't stand this anymore,” he went on.

“I preside over CELAC, which is an organization of countries that brings together all Latin America and the Caribbean” and, in this context, “we have seen with great concern how the problems in the economy and the war have been evolving at a global level. That is why I asked the 'Chancellor' [Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero] to organize these two central meetings with Chancellor Scholz and President Macron to talk about what is happening with the war, [and] the Russian invasion, and I requested to start with Spain because it is always our strategic ally in Europe,” Fernández explained.

“The trip is directly motivated by the concern generated by the evolution of the war conflict that has consequences, not only in the countries involved in the conflict, but globally, which are very important for us. We are really very concerned and we have to do something to bring about the end of the Russian military actions over Ukraine and for the parties to sit down and find an understanding,” he also pointed out.

“We are far from happy with the inflation rates in Argentina today, so we must continue working on the three pillars which are production, work, and income distribution,” Frnández insisted.

“My head is focused on solving the problems of the Argentines, on limiting the damages that the international context generates” in the country, “on helping the neediest, on getting out of poverty as soon as possible those who are subsumed in it, on generating jobs and on taking advantage of the opportunities,” he elaborated.

The South American leader arrived at the French capital Thursday and visited Sorbonne University, where he was welcomed by Rector Cristophe Kerrero.

Fernández is to meet Friday with his newly-reelected French colleague Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

During his current European tour, the Argentine head of state has already met in Spain with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI, and with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany.