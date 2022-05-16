Argentina preparing to become a BRICS member with support from China and Brazil

President Fernandez allegedly will be participating of a BRICS leaders summit next month invited by president Xi

Argentina has been invited by Chinese president Xi Jinping to participate in three BRICS events taking place in the coming four weeks. The first will be a get-together of political parties, social organizations and think tanks, a second on May 20th, is a summit of foreign ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS full members, and the Argentine minister guest. Finally, on June24 a summit of the five-plus one leaders is scheduled.

According to Argentine ambassador in Beijing, Sabino Vaca Narvaja the BRICS group meetings and summit will be by video conference and zoom, and Xi's invitation to Argentina is “most important”, since Argentina has been wanting to join the group since it took off in 2009. Last February when Argentine president Alberto Fernandez was on an official visit to China he officially reiterated the request.

Beijing is currently the chair of the group which derives its name from the initials of the five countries.

Likewise the Argentine candidacy also has the support from neighboring Brazil, who last April through Economy minister Paulo Guedes anticipated that he would promote the incorporation of Argentina to the New Development Bank, created by BRICS in 2014.The team of advisors from former president Lula da Silva, campaigning again for the presidency next October also favor Argentina's membership.

Argentina's central bank has strengthened its international reserves position with its counterpart in Beijing, through a currencies swap agreement, and has promised some 35bn dollars for infrastructure investments.

Ambassador Vaca Narvaja pointed out that China is Argentina's second trade partner with almost 20 billion dollars of bilateral business in 2021, plus the fact that China is a strong political supporter of several Argentine foreign policy issues such as its claim over the Falkland Islands.

Furthermore the Chinese Agriculture Ministry has extended its approval to soybean seeds, HB4, created in Argentina which are drought resistant, the first such bio-technologic feat for Argentine scientists recognized by China. Not to mention that during April Argentina officially joined Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

This is also the year that China and Argentina are celebrating the establishing of diplomatic relations, fifty years ago, and the government of Alberto Fernandez has finally managed the chair of CELAC, Conference of Latin American and Caribbean States, which should render a more significant backing to talks with Beijing and BRICS' leaders conference.