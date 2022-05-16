Milei: “I will not apologize for having a penis”

“I don't have to feel ashamed of being a man, white, blond with light blue eyes,” he added

Argentine Congressman Javier Milei Saturday announced that if he is elected President next year one of his first measures would be to suppress the Ministry of Women (officially known as “Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity”).

“In my government, there is not going to be cultural Marxism,” Milei stressed.

“I will not be apologizing for having a penis. I don't have to feel ashamed of being a man, white, blond with light blue eyes,” the flamboyant economist stressed during an appearance at Buenos Aires' Book Fair, where he was launching his latest publication.

The libertarian leader also stressed public education was “brainwashing.”

The Member of Congress, who combines the looks of a rock star, and is well acclaimed among the younger generations, insisted on the role of the young in the coming years: “Young people are rebels against the status quo. When you look at the structures of all the big parties, they all have some point of the Communist manifesto. Political correctness in Argentina is socialism. They would ask questions and run into a wall of socialism. And the natural rebellion is liberal,” Milei highlighted.

In a tone befitting a presidential campaign which at this point is over a year off, he stressed that if he manages to make it through to the second round in 2023, he would become the country's next president.

The attendees at his conference Saturday “will be able to say that they were at the conference of the future president of Argentina,” he assured.

“The cultural battle is extremely important, but we must not neglect the political battle. Because if not, the crappy politicians, thieves, are going to take us away. If we hadn't gotten involved, these scumbags would never have changed the message. They only changed the discourse because we are here,” Milei added.

He summed up his speech with his traditional “Viva la Libertad, carajo!” (long fucking live freedom!).