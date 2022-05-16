Shaky weekend as Santiago mourned slain reporter

“Francisca did not leave us. They killed her,” wrote Señal 3, the outlet she worked for

Riots rocked the Chilean capital city of Santiago as protesters demanded justice for slain reporter Francisca Sandoval, who died recently after being fatally shot while covering the May 1 Labor Day demonstrations.

Santiago was filled with barricades Saturday on the sidelines of a peaceful photo and candlelight vigil in memory of the 30-year-old journalist who was trapped amid incidents between demonstrators and street vendors in which other people were also wounded.

Some 200 people attended Saturday's vigil called on through social media.

When Sandoval died Thursday at Santiago's Hospital of Urgencias y Asistencia Publica (HUAP) where she had been taken after the shooting, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font vowed that her case would not remain unpunished.

“Francisca did not leave us. They killed her,” wrote Señal 3, the outlet she worked for. ”We will miss you and we will do everything we can to tell the truth,” it added.

According to a HUAP statement, Sandoval died from a cerebral hemorrhage caused by the gunshot.

Last week, three people were arrested in connection with the May 1 incidents. The person suspected of shooting Sandoval was placed in pre-trial detention for manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm.