Tri-Service fly-past to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

16th Monday, May 2022 - 09:09 UTC

The Queen's Birthday Parade will return to Horse Guards Parade after two years of pandemic restrictions

A fly-past by dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace on 2 June as the UK celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Over 70 aircraft, including the Red Arrows, will take part in the display, which will take six minutes and is expected to include three times the aircraft used in the Queen's Birthday Parade fly-past in 2019.

Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said the Queen “embodies the spirit of duty, and is an inspiration to our servicemen and women”.

“The Armed Forces are privileged to be at the centre of these national celebrations, as we show our admiration and gratitude to Her Majesty for seven decades of unwavering service,” Admiral Sir Tony said.

The annual event has marked the official birthday of the monarch for more than 260 years..This year it also coincides with the 69th anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Members of the Royal Family will watch proceedings from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with the fly past completing Trooping the Color.

It will include helicopters from all three services recently used in the evacuation of Afghanistan, Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he was “proud that the Armed Forces are leading the nation in celebration with such a spectacular display”.

“Throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations we will all enjoy the expertise, skill and talent of our Armed Forces as we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne,” Mr Wallace said.

As well as the most recent aircraft, it will also include historic aircraft from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.