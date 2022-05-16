Vanessa Estol is the first Uruguayan person to reach the summit of Mount Everest

Vanessa also has in Psychology and former Miss Uruguay

The mountaineer and climber Vanessa Estol became on Saturday the first person of Uruguayan nationality to reach the summit of Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters above sea level).

Vanessa, who also has a PhD in Psychology and is a former Miss Uruguay, had already reached the summit of other “eight-thousanders” but this is the first time she reaches the summit of Everest, the roof of the world.

Congratulations to Vanessa Estol, the first Uruguayan woman on the summit of Mt #Everest (8848.86 m), the highest mountain in the world!



Photo/Archive: Vanessa Estol/Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5wvmOjBlAz — Everest Today (@EverestToday) May 14, 2022

In her last post on Instagram, on May 8, the mountaineer -who currently resides in Mexico- detailed her day-by-day plan to achieve the feat. Thus, the journey began last Monday, May 9, while she plans to return to base camp next Wednesday, May 18. Also, in her profile on this social network, she published a link to inreach, a platform that allows users who so wish to observe Estol's location to see at what altitude she is, at least until the device's battery runs out.

“Thank you all for your good wishes and for following our expedition, now more than ever I need the support. Don't worry, in case I don't have news for a few days, I'm going with the best equipment and I'm sure everything will be perfect,” Estol wrote in this last publication.