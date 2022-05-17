Security becomes a concern for Chile's gov't

The Defense Minister's home was not properly defended

Chile's Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Giorgio Jackson, Monday admitted the Government was reviewing security measures to be taken in the future following a robbery at the home of Defense Minister Maya Fernández and a shooting against one of President Gabriel Boric Font's bodyguards.

Jackson said the government's priority was Chile's citizens.

Fernández's home was burglarized during the weekend and one of Boric's bodyguards was shot in the arm after a government car was stolen.

Fernández, granddaughter of former Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by General Augusto Pinochet's coup d'état was not at her home at the time of the attack but her son was beaten and her husband was threatened by the perpetrators.

“A robbery took place in the property of the Minister of Defense, where her husband and one of her children were present. As a result of this crime, unknown subjects stole species and also a vehicle”, Police General Jean Camus told the press.

In this scenario, Jackson admitted it was the government's duty to “guarantee security” to the people. The minister also pointed out that the government was focused on making people feel secure that “they will not be violated in the street, will not suffer robberies, collusions by companies, environmental crimes, but also to provide security in other areas, such as the right to health, education and a decent pension.”

“I find it strange that she [Minister Fernández] does not have a fixed point or defense in her house. Although it would be necessary to know if she asked for it not to be like that or if it was omitted, which would be very serious,” Senator José Miguel Insulza said.

Deputy Francisco Undurraga found it very odd “that a Chilean Minister of Defense does not have sufficient protection in her home.”

Jackson also talked to reporters about other issues, such as the possible negative result in the Sept. 4 referendum to decide whether to approve or not the new Constitution. “Trying to guess what the result will be is a very quick gamble,” Jackson said.

“People will have to choose between approving the new text, with the good things they like and those they may not like so much,” he added. If the new Carta Magna is rejected, the current 1980 text penned by Pinochet's regime will remain in force.

Regarding the Sept. 4 plebiscite, Jackson admitted all options were still on the table. But he said he hoped “it will be decided based on information and not disinformation.”