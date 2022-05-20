INDEC counts 47,327,407 people living in Argentina

20th Friday, May 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Only 0.12 % of the population claimed to be neither male nor female

Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) Thursday released a preliminary report on Wednesday's survey, which showed 47,327,407 were living in the country.

The study also revealed that of the total population 52.83% were female, 47.05% male, and 0.12% were not associated with either gender (non-binary).

“These data should be interpreted as a trend of the field operation to which, subsequently, post-censal processes of consistencies and validations will be applied once the recovery stage foreseen in the Census methodology is completed,” the agency explained in an official statement.

On the other hand, it was specified that 23,813,723 people were censused through the digital census, which represents 50.32% of the censused population, based on “the percentage trend of the field operation”.

After the announcement, President Alberto Fernández highlighted the results and thanked all Argentines for their efforts. “We are more than 47 million Argentines! Today, thanks to the effort of all of us, we have more certainty to work for a better future,” he posted on Twitter.

INDEC also explained Thursday that a team of around 18,000 pollsters would census the homes that were not visited during the in-person operation carried out Wednesday.

“Each one of the 66 thousand radio chiefs throughout the country has a record of the homes that could not be visited. During the week of supervision, the 18 thousand assistants of heads and heads of fractions summoned two months ago for this purpose, will census these houses,” INDEC explained.

The agency once again insisted that people who were not visited by census agents should fill out the questionnaire at the www.censo.gob.ar website, email their replies to censo@indec.gob.ar, or call 0800-345-2022 toll-free for a re-visit.

“According to the planning agreed in the National Statistical System, from May 19 to May 22, the recovery stage will be carried out so that the entire population is correctly counted,” added the agency.