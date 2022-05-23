Argentina launches website to boost “nature” tourism

Nature tourism is in great demand, Minister Lammens explained

Argentina's Ministry of Tourism has launched a new website called “La Ruta Natural” (The Natural Route) to promote domestic trips to the various attractions nationwide.

Ministry officials explained that the website is aimed at people who want to “travel around Argentina, enjoy nature, get to know incredible places and live adventures all over the country the brand new website to plan trips”.

“Camping under the stars, walking on glaciers, meeting whales, capybaras, and penguins, touring the jungle of Misiones, taking an excursion to the Puna, visiting the Iberá marshes and many other options are part of what La Ruta Natural offers,” the Ministry of Tourism and Sports highlighted.

The new site offers detailed information on 150 nature destinations throughout the country, 50 experiences to live nature, astronomy, adventure, paleontology, urban tourism, bird and wildlife watching, as well as information on Argentina's national parks and a section on scenic routes.

“Each must-see has detailed and updated information on what to do in each place, how to get there, when to go, where to sleep, and many other practical recommendations to organize trips,” the authorities also pointed out.

The new site offers:

Circuits - a selection of detailed tours in different parts of the country, connecting places and natural attractions with detailed information.

Nature Calendar - to discover which species of animals, plants, and other natural wonders can be seen in each place in Argentina, month by month.

Nature Travel Guide - health, safety, and best-practice recommendations for safe trips.

In the coming weeks, the site developed with support from the National Institute for Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR) will also be available in English and Portuguese, it was announced.

“Nature tourism is the great demand in this new stage and Argentina has unique wonders. With that focus, we are carrying out the 'La Ruta Natural' program, both to boost promotion in emerging and consolidated destinations and to drive the sustainable development of each of their communities,” Sports Minister Matías Lammens explained.

“La Ruta Natural” is the program of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for the promotion and development of nature tourism throughout the country. The initiative has already obtained financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for US$ 33 million.

