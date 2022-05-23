Uruguayan President lands in London

Lacalle and Johnson are to meet Monday to strengthen bilateral ties and trade

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou has arrived in London to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Crown Prince Charles of Wales during his 3-day stay.

The only other Uruguayan President ever to visit the British capital while in office was Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, father of the current head of state, in 1993.

Upon arriving at Heathrow airport, Lacalle was greeted by the UK's Ambassador to Montevideo Faye O'Connor, by Andrew Michael Gordon Sharpe, OBE, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and by Uruguay's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, César Rodríguez Zavalla.

“This visit is a recognition, a celebration of our very strong ties and we will also use it to strengthen relations,” said O'Connor. Baron Sharpe of Epsom is a British politician from the city of Surrey and a member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Lacalle's entourage included Deputy Secretary of the Presidency, Rodrigo Ferrés, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, and Industry Minister Omar Paganini.

The Uruguayan leader traveled at the invitation of Prime Minister Johnson. Both heads of government are to meet Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

While Lacalle is away, Uruguay is run by Vice President Beatriz Argimòn, until May 25.

Lacalle is also expected to meet members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales at the Clarence House residence in London.

Economy Minister Azucena Arbeleche was to join Lacalle's delegation a day later.