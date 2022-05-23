Uruguayan President lands in London

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou has arrived in London to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Crown Prince Charles of Wales during his 3-day stay.
The only other Uruguayan President ever to visit the British capital while in office was Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, father of the current head of state, in 1993.
Upon arriving at Heathrow airport, Lacalle was greeted by the UK's Ambassador to Montevideo Faye O'Connor, by Andrew Michael Gordon Sharpe, OBE, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and by Uruguay's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, César Rodríguez Zavalla.
“This visit is a recognition, a celebration of our very strong ties and we will also use it to strengthen relations,” said O'Connor. Baron Sharpe of Epsom is a British politician from the city of Surrey and a member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).
Lacalle's entourage included Deputy Secretary of the Presidency, Rodrigo Ferrés, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, and Industry Minister Omar Paganini.
The Uruguayan leader traveled at the invitation of Prime Minister Johnson. Both heads of government are to meet Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.
While Lacalle is away, Uruguay is run by Vice President Beatriz Argimòn, until May 25.
Lacalle is also expected to meet members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales at the Clarence House residence in London.
Economy Minister Azucena Arbeleche was to join Lacalle's delegation a day later.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
OH! a “Reliable Gateway” ?? hahahahaLMFAO! ...Borrowing Alberto Fernandez's words to Putin? lol lol... Why would the British do that having such despair for Argentina??? LOL!Posted 7 hours ago 0
No worries, we see clearly what London is trying to do. It seems they practically must have had a team of psychologists to manage producing that little title lol! ...
Well, it's official now, Britain was, is, and god knows for how much longer will still be evil in the world, and; it has always had it in for Argentina. If not wanting to use her, wanting to harm her.
I always said the British are so arrogant about believing they're smarter than the rest, that they let themselves be transparent every time they open their presumptuous mouths; and this is perfect example, but; just like the US has been doing, perhaps they too have gotten so cocky about their money and weaponry that not only they're letting it all show, they just don't care anymore about bearing their despicable immorality and invasive contempt to the world.
So many many things are revealing about this 'effort in wording', “Uruguay, a reliable gateway to South America - Opportunities in green finance”, that one could write an entire essay on “Past to present contemporary British colonialism in Latin American” on it. So I'll just stick to the humorous part; which is that it looks like this time, London is not just sticking a fake sloppy wet one in a Hispanic country's butt crack, but TWO NO LESS sloppy wet ones!
The World can certainly be divided by many ideas. One which the English nations today certainly make obvious, is that there are countries in this world that exist fixated on other ones, always thinking about either how to use them or how to slander them, while there are countries who don't, or hardly ever do. Which means of course that it will be very hard for human civilization to ever have a world without confrontations or wars, until the day we all learn to HONOR and respect one other as equal deserving Nations.
Says Patrick Edgar, the guy who smacked his own mother.Posted 5 hours ago 0
Alexander Betts is my hero too!
A thieving, land-grabbing nation trying to steal another people's land, doesn't deserve any equal honor and respect. Nobody respects dirtbags, but other dirtbags.
It is the Argentines who want to colonize another people.
Soon Argentina will be colonized by China. Patrick doesn't mind that, it is white people that are the actual problem for him.
Your name looks like one of those “figure out the word in the pile of jumbled letters” game.Posted 5 hours ago 0
...hmm
... bullshitlot?
... bullshitpile?
........................... I could easily crack a grin by thinking “British History” and suddenly everything you just said, is about you and far from even coming close to describing Argentina, but; then I get compassionate when I realize how idiotically stupid blind and brain-washed with lies the poor thing is ... with his typically effeminate British attempts at scratching me with intimate family or personal jabs meant to shame me. .what evil little dweebs you are.