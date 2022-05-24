Argentine Air Force tests JF-17 warplanes

The idea is to acquire at least 12 Chinese-built fighter-bombers.

A delegation of Argentine Air Force (FAA) officers has visited China's National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) to further evaluate that country's JF-17 Thunder jets for a possible purchase.

After a 28-day quarantine as a part of the Asian country's Zero-COVID policies, FAA pilots and technicians carried out an overall assessment of the model which consisted of test flights and practices with simulators.

Earlier this month FAA Chief-of-Staff General Xavier Isaac told reporters the idea was to acquire at least 12 Chinese-built fighter-bombers.

At the end of the visit, the FAA delegation was welcomed by the Argentine Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, together with the military attaché, General Norberto Zárate.

Vaca Narvaja's office explained that defense cooperation with China is not limited to the possible acquisition of JF-17s and that it may include other issues, such as armored combat vehicles (VCBR) for the Argentine Army.

Defense Minister Jorge Taiana has already met with dignitaries from Norinco, the Chinese company that has suggested the provision of these units, in addition to the possibility of assembling and co-producing the VCBR VN-1D and the technology transfer it would involve setting up a factory with those capabilities in Argentina.