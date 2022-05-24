UK Foreign office releases paper on Business Risks in Uruguay

24th Tuesday, May 2022 - 09:23 UTC Full article

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss with President Lacalle Pou

Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou is currently on a four-day visit to Great Britain, invited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to Uruguayan officials, the main purpose of the visit is to promote trade and investments and reinforce the strong historic ties between the two countries.

In a full Monday agenda president Lacalle Pou met with PM Johnson at 10 Downing Street in the morning and in the afternoon was received by Prince Charles at Clarence House.

He also was at Canning House for a conference on Uruguay's investment opportunities. Economy minister Azucena Arbeleche referred to current regional and global economic conditions

Lacalle Pou also met with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary Liz Truss. In a tweet Ms Trus said they discussed deepening trade & security ties & shared condemnation of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As two freedom-loving democracies, we are committed to a more prosperous, secure future for our countries”.

The FCDO in coincidence with the Uruguayan delegation visit released a paper on information on how UK Companies can control risks when doing business in Uruguay.