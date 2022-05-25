Argentine new bills issue op, scare away whales and wild cats, bring back San Martin and Belgrano

25th Wednesday, May 2022 - 09:51 UTC Full article

The new banknotes, a display of sovereignty and social memory

On Monday Argentine president Alberto Fernandez presented samples of the new banknotes family that will begin circulating in six months time, marking the return of great leaders, while colorful autochthonous species are returned to the central bank museum.

“Money bills are a sovereignty instrument to which we are not going to resign”, said president Fernandez in the presentation. “You know I love animals but we need to enshrine our leaders who helped build the nation”

That is how the new 100 Pesos bill design has Eva Peron; Manuel Belgrano and Juana Azurday in the 200 Pesos bill; Manuel Belgrano and María Remedios del Valle in the 500 Pesos bill and in the largest nomination, 1,000 Pesos General San Martín.

When the new bills begin to circulate, from the so called Animals Issue will be eliminated the Andean deer, the frank whale, the South American jaguar and the oven bird, which builds its nest of mud on lamp post and well protected from prevailing winds.

“We are recovering memory, with the women and men who gave the most for the fatherland and must guide us”, added president Fernandez.

The ceremony was attended by Central Bank and Revenue Service officers, ministers and by some fifteen governors.

But despite all the fireworks and announcements, the event was intended to cover up several shortcomings of the Fernandez administration.

To start with Roberto Feletti, an economist whose job was to find ways to contain the cost of living by freezing prices and offering alternative goods, resigned. A close member of Vice-president Cristina Kirchner team, over the weekend allegedly he went to talk with the boss and explain what was happening, particularly regarding the conditions and targets demanded by IMF and accepted by Economy minister Martin Guzman, which made his job extremely uncomfortable and difficult to achieve, without threatening electoral support. .

Inflation in Argentina is running at 5/6% monthly, with a greater impact on families on and below the poverty line (45%) who spend their meager income in food produce. “Step down” suggested Cristina Kirchner, and he did.

The other issue which was anticipated to have a social impact and furious rejection was the fact that a judge decided that all the partying that went on during the lockout months in the presidential Olivos residence, with pictures, videos and selfies as evidence, would be cleared if president Fernandez and his companion, Fabiola paid a token fine of three million Pesos (some US$ 15,000).

In Argentina the death toll of Covid 19 was in the range of 130,000, and most infuriating, people were forbidden to say good bye to their loved ones or in most cases attend funerals, while in Olivos, Fabiola's hairdresser and dressmaker had free movements as well as the trainer of Dylan, Fernandez dog.

Last but not least in the province of Entre Rios, prosecutor Cecilia Goyeneche, was removed from her office, and although she can still appeal, it has been considered scandalous. Her sin was having discovered a corruption network involving former governor Sergio Urribarri, (2007/2015) and currently ambassador in Israel, that netted several million dollars. Goyeneche convicted him to eight years in jail. Immediately the boys organized a jury which found acts of misconduct committed by the prosecutor.

No members of the Judicial or magistrates planned for the next issue of Argentine bills.

Depositors also complained because they are demanding higher denomination bills, 5,000 and 10,000, since banks are charging extra for counting small bills.