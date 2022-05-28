South Georgia coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth

28th Saturday, May 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The coin depicts a ribbon representing the scroll in the center with trumpets of the Royal Heralds at each side

Issued on behalf of the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands government, Pobjoy Mint has released a third coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The coin has been produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver.

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Her reign has seen her travel more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits. Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change.

When her father, King George VI, passed away in February 1952, Elizabeth, at the age of 25, became the queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries. HM Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, the longest-serving female head of state in history, the oldest living and longest-reigning current monarch, and the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state.

Following the death of her father, after meeting with the new queen at St. James Palace on the morning of February 8, the scroll containing the official Accession Proclamation was read to the public by the Garter King of Arms, Sir George Bellew, first at 11 a.m. from the Friary Court balcony at St. James’s Palace, then in Trafalgar Square, in Fleet Street and at the Royal Exchange.

The coin depicts a ribbon representing the scroll in the center with trumpets of the Royal Heralds at each side. The inscription on the ribbon reads ‘GOD SAVE THE QUEEN’ as that is how the proclamation ended. The official emblem for the Platinum Jubilee can be seen at the top and the coin value at the bottom.

Significant events during her reign have included the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and 2022, respectively. 2022 is increasingly special as it marks the first time an English monarch will celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, with 70 years of service.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is available in a special pack, while the Proof Sterling Silver Coin is presented in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve. Issue limit, Silver 170 and Cu-Ni, 2,700