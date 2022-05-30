Pie thrown at Mona Lisa by fake old woman

The painting had suffered other attacks in the past

A deranged young male visitor disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at Leonardo Da Vicini's Mona Lisa painting at Paris' Louvre Museum

The boy stood up from his chair and acted out his rage at what is presumable the most famous work of art, which dates back to 1517. The attack was defined as “vandalism.” However, since the painting is protected by bullet-proof glass, the creamy product never reached its target.

But video footage from tourists visiting the exhibition went viral. Louvre museum staff was quick to clean the area, as dozens of onlookers recorded the moment with their cell phones, separated from the painting by a black protective tape.

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, a black wheelchair can be seen abandoned in front of the oil painting, before a museum worker removed it. The person sharing the video explained the attack had been perpetrated by a man in the wheelchair wearing a wig who got up to throw the bisque.

The Louvre Museum, which precisely has the Mona Lisa in its Twitter image, has not issued any statement on the event. The identity of the perpetrator has not been disclosed.

The Mona Lisa has suffered other attacks over the years. Two of them were in 1956, one with acid and another with a stone. In 1974, a woman threw a type of red spray when it was on display at the National Museum in Tokyo, and in August 2009, a tourist threw a cup of tea at it.

The work, owned by France since the early 16th century, is protected by multiple security systems and set at a stable temperature for optimal preservation. Millions of people visit it every year.