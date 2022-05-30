Yuck! Singaporean brewery launches top-notch unique product

The unique beer uses the finest ingredients from Europe dissolved in processed urine and sewage water

A brewery in Singapore has made the headlines worldwide for launching NEWbrew, which -it has been reported- looks and tastes like usual beer despite being made with Newater, or high-quality water recycled from sewage and human urine.

NEWbrew, which leaves a smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste, is 95% made of Newater, which not only adheres to international standards of safe drinking water but also is tested clean enough to use for brewing beer, particularly one for which the finest ingredients such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, in addition to kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.

The new product was launched April 8 by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, in conjunction with a water conference at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW).

According to local media, the Newater fluid does not contaminate the flavors of malt, hops and yeast strains that are carefully controlled in the production of craft beer. With an intention of promoting awareness for water recycling and reusing, NEWbrew is possibly Singapore's “greenest beer,” SIWW managing director Ryan Yuen argued.

The country's water agency has found a way to tackle the inevitable water crisis by launching this drink to create awareness about Singapore's water scarcity.

Other companies had already followed this path: Stone Brewing had launched the Stone Full Circle Pale Ale in 2017, while other breweries such as Crust Group and Super Loco Group had also launched their own version of a craft beer using clean sewage recycled water.

NEWbrew is a tropical blonde ale to which beer lovers apparently have no objections, according to media coverages.