Messi's Argentina too strong for Italy in London

2nd Thursday, June 2022 - 08:18 UTC Full article

After the Copa America title in Rio's Maracaná, Argentina won a new title at Wembley, undoubtedly the world's two most iconic football stadiums

Argentina's national football team Wednesday reigned supreme at Wembley after beating Italy 3-0 to win the Finalissima pitting the champions of Europe against those of South America.

It was also the first time Argentina won a match at the world's undisputed most iconic stadium. Under Lionel Messi's captaincy, Lautaro Martínez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala scored for the winners.

It was in London too that the Azzurri had beaten England on penalties for the continental title, only to later lose to North Macedonia and forego the chance to be at this year's Qatar World Cup finals.

On the other hand, Argentina's stylish display has risen La Scalonetta's hopes of winning the third global star later this year. The squad has a war name of its own since managed by Lionel Scaloni, who led it to its first major title in almost three decades by staging a Maracanazo of its own to seize the Copa America against Brazil at Rio de Janeiro's Maracaná stadium.

Prior to the match, both teams joined in a tribute to the late Argentine star Diego Maradona, who shone in Italy's top league during his club career.