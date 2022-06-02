Tower of London with summer display of flowers for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Tower of London surrounded by gardens

A stunning display of colorful flowers is being prepared at the Tower of London to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The 'Super-bloom' – which will blossom in stages throughout the summer – will see millions of flowers fill and transform the moat around the tower.

The floral displays are a little behind schedule due to the weather, but more than 20 million seeds have been carefully sown to provide changing swathes of colour over the next four months.

The Queen's Garden at the Tower of London has also been designed to reflect the colors of Her Majesty's coronation gown – complete with a glass crown.