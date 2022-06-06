Brazil: Mr. and Mrs. Lula test positive for COVID-19

6th Monday, June 2022 - 09:26 UTC Full article

Lula had recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in late 2020 when he made a trip to Cuba.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja tested positive Sunday for COVID-19, due to which all campaign engagements have been suspended, the candidate's press office announced.

The results of both tests were released on social by the Workers' Party leader's media management team, saying Lula and his wife were “in good general condition.” The 76-year-old politician, who is vying for a third term at the helm of the country in the October 2 elections, was said to be “asymptomatic,” while Janja had “mild symptoms,” due to which she will remain “in house isolation for the next few days.”

It is Lula's second time with the disease and the first for the 55-year-old sociologist and activist. He had recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in late 2020 when he made a trip to Cuba.

The couple married last May 18, in a wedding that meant a brief interruption of Lula's political endeavors ahead of next October's elections, where Lula will take on incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to all polls, Lula is the clear favorite, with a voting intention of around 45%, against the rightwing Bolsonaro, who has around 30% support.

“The ex-president is asymptomatic and Janja with mild symptoms. They will be in isolation with medical follow-up for the next few days,” reported Lula's Twitter account.

Lula's activities for this week have been suspended after the test at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in the city of Sao Paulo, the same medical center where a decade ago the former president overcame a throat cancer.