Elizabeth II deeply moved on closing day of Platinum Jubilee

6th Monday, June 2022 - 10:56 UTC

Queen Elizabeth pledged to continue to serve her country as best she can, with the help of her family

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II waved at the crowds and gave a speech from the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday on the closing day of her Platinum Jubilee marking her 70th anniversary on the throne, the first-ever such achievement by any British monarch.

The sovereign said she was “deeply moved” by the huge number of people who had attended her festivities and added that she will continue to serve her country as best she can, with the help of her family.

The celebration featured performers such as Queen, Andrea Bocelli, and Rod Stewart. The Queen accompanied the rhythm of “We will rock you” with a spoon, displaying her renowned humor.

The Platinum Jubilee also ended with a street parade in London, in which more than 10,000 volunteers reflected with music and costumes of all kinds the most relevant moments of the last 70 years. Elizabeth II stepped out onto the balcony with the future British monarchs: Prince Charles and heir to the crown, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince George, in a clear sign of the continuity of the line of succession.

Ed Sheeran took to the stage to sing Perfect as a tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, while images of the royal couple were shown on giant screens, reflecting the changes the United Kingdom went through since Elizabeth's accession to the throne Feb. 6, 1952.

On a cloudy and cool day, this street party, which took place on the avenue of The Mall and in front of Buckingham Palace, started with the passage of the golden and ostentatious State Coach, which had not been seen in twenty years and which transported Elizabeth II when she was crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

Music bands of different armed forces branches, including Scottish bagpipes and trumpets, first joined this celebration, in which the Royal Guard stood out with their red uniforms, carrying the flags of the Commonwealth countries.

In the royal box were Prince Charles representing his mother, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, with their three children - Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, in addition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and politicians from the Labour opposition.

Seven double-decker buses represented each of the seven decades as they were decorated with pictures of Elizabeth II. The parade featured music by the quartet ABBA or the Bee Gees, while celebrities were on the buses, including sportsmen, artists, models, and singers.

Hindu and Caribbean dances were also included to show how British society has changed since 1952. Antique cars and others used in James Bond movies were paraded through the streets of London, where all kinds of vehicles could be seen, some converted into carriages.