Argentina: 19 provinces hit by shortage of diesel fuel

7th Tuesday, June 2022 - 21:06 UTC Full article

Lack of fuel hinders the distribution of LPG cylinders in the northeast

The shortage of diesel fuel, which at first affected only 8 provinces, has spread to the extent that Patagonia is the only region not yet going through a crisis, it was reported.

After the Province of Buenos Aires joined the list of territories with a short supply, the number of provinces affected has reached 19, according to the latest reports.

The problem was first noticed May 25 and by June 5, already 6 provinces had reported supply problems. The most affected provinces are Buenos Aires, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Entre Ríos, Corrientes, Misiones, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán, Salta, Jujuy, Formosa, San Juan and Mendoza. Meanwhile, San Luis, La Rioja, Catamarca, and Chaco suffer complications. La Pampa only allows refills between 51 and 100 liters.

Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur had announced last week that fuel would be imported and insisted the government had the funding for it.

In the Argentine Northeast, which is not connected to the Natural Gas network: Chaco, Corrientes, Formosa, and Misiones, the distribution of gas cylinders has been compromised by the lack of fuel, according to the Argentine Chamber of Liquefied Gas Companies (CEGLA).

“The most complicated area to supply is the north. Fuel is not available on the roads and lorries not able to complete the distribution with the containers they are transporting,” CEGLA President Pedro Cascales explained.

He also warned that the current shortage has led to the overpricing of whatever amount becomes available and the price increases on the way north. “There are delays in the supply. It's hard to access some northern localities,” Cascales added.

The provinces of Chaco, Corrientes, Formosa, and Misiones are not connected to the Natural Gas network. A cut in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) would put them on the verge of energy collapse, it was reported, although supply has been maintained to the fullest. However, operators do not know how much longer they will be able to keep their services running with no fuel.

CEGLA supplies energy to 40% of Argentina's population. Its use is widespread and essential for homes, industries, businesses, and regional economies and it is even exported to neighboring countries.

“We offer an affordable and safe product. We urgently need the supply of diesel oil to be regularized throughout the territory,” Cascales insisted.