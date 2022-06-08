Cuba and Argentina deepen agricultural assistance

National entrepreneurs will be able to develop their business in Cuban territory, the Office of the Argentine Cabinet Chief explained

Cuban and Argentina have agreed on mutual agricultural cooperation to boost the livestock of the Caribbean country with the support of the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) and Argentine companies, it was announced Tuesday.

The arrangements were finalized after a visit to Buenos Aires by a group of officials from the Miguel Díaz-Canel administration.

As per the new accord, Argentine technicians and businessmen sowing the first grain production with Argentine technology for livestock farming in Cuba, it was reported.

“This agreement strengthens bilateral relations and economic ties; on the one hand, Cuba will improve the production of grains for food supply, and thus be able to deepen its food sovereignty and import substitution plan,” the Office of the Argentine Cabinet Chief said in a statement.

On the other hand, “national entrepreneurs, with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, the Foreign Ministry, and organizations such as INTA, will be able to develop their business in Cuban territory,” it added.

Deputy Cabinet Chief Jorge Neme and Agriculture Minister Julián Domínguez reviewed with the Cuban delegation the agenda for the coming months.

The Cuban team visited last week the “AgroActiva 2022” fair in Armstrong, Santa Fe, and another rural event in Corrientes. They also toured INTA facilities and cooperative farms and held meetings with Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti, International Economic Relations Secretary Cecilia Todesca, Undersecretary of Trade and Investment Promotion Pablo Sívori, and INTA Vice President Nacira Belén Muñoz.

Finally, a working meeting was held with Argentine businessmen and rural contractors interested in joining the agreement to export with added value and take their business model to Cuba.

An Argentine delegation had visited Cuba in May to advance an agreement to increase Cuba's agri-food production capacity.

“The transfer of knowledge, direct sowing methods, genetics, and technology, by our country, are the pillars from which we will seek to promote Cuba's food sovereignty; increasing its agri-food production capacity, and promoting the substitution of imports,” Neme had explained back then.