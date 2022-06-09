Liberation Day program for next Tuesday 14 June

9th Thursday, June 2022 - 09:10 UTC Full article

The Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building in Stanley City

To mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982, the following program has been arranged for Tuesday 14 June 2022.

A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.30am (to be seated by 9.15am). The Governor together with Members of the Legislative Assembly and The Commander British Forces will attend the service. Representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy, Falkland Islands Government Guests, 1982 Veterans, Youth Groups and local residents will be in attendance.

At 10.42am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers His Excellency The Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by elected lawmaker Peter Biggs MLA, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, by representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran Associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.20 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road, however Police will be directing vehicle for parking in the Gilbert House/Museum car park area.

Civic receptions, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the Town Hall where alcoholic/soft beverages and buffet food will be available. An alternative quieter, reflective reception will be at the Malvina House Hotel where refreshments and a hot buffet will be available. This will commence at 11.45am and end at 2pm. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend.

It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.