Freedom of the Falkland Islands to all South Atlantic Medal Holders, SAMA82

10th Friday, June 2022 - 09:38 UTC Full article

SAMA 82 will be represented by coordinator in the Islands Gary Clement MBE

Elected members of the Legislative Assembly are hosting a Public Reception at the Town Hall on Saturday 11 June when all members of the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 will be presented with the Freedom of the Falklands or Freedom of Entry Certificate.

The centuries old tradition confirms the close bond between a certain person, group or military, with a city based on trust and/or exceptional achievements for neighbors of the city.

With Stanley now enjoying the status of city, it seems only natural that Falklands' Veterans, SAMA 82 should be extended such Freedom

The program is as follows,

18:25 Presentation of SAMA 82 and the Falkland Islands People's Standards

Speech by the Honorable Mark Pollard MLA

Presentation of the Freedom Certificate, Assisted by Kaira Manu-Stephenson and Laura Bates (winners of the 40th Logo design competition)

Acceptance speech by Gary Clement MBE

Falkland Islands Military Wives Choir, “Carry me”, “Home Thoughts from Abroad”

Royal Marines Corps of Drums to perform Mess Beatings

Auction of the 40th Anniversary Single Malt Scotch Whisky produced by Simon Mercer

Interlude Music by the Royal Marines Band Brass Quartet,