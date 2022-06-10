Nicaragua opens the door for Russian troops to land in Central America

10th Friday, June 2022 - 21:28 UTC Full article

Ortega has time and again approved of every initiative by Putin

Nicaragua's regime has reportedly greenlighted the entry of Russian forces into the Central American country, according to a Russian state TV broadcast. “It is time for Russia to deploy something powerful closer to US cities,” host Olga Skabeeva was quoted as saying.

The report also pointed out President Daniel Ortega had authorized the entry of foreign military troops, ships, and aircraft for humanitarian purposes after extending an invitation to the Vladimir Putin administration to this end.

A decree signed by Ortega in this regard has been published June 7 in the Official Gazette and it was later confirmed from the Russian side Thursday.

“The most unpleasant icing on the democratic cake for the United States was the sensational announcement by Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua. He allowed Russian troops, ships, and planes into Nicaragua. Of course, only for humanitarian purposes, Russian troops can enter Nicaragua in the second part of 2022,″ Skabeeva said.

”If US missile systems can almost reach Moscow from Ukrainian territory, it is time for Russia to deploy something powerful closer to US cities,“ she added.

The Ortega regime noted that the exchange between the military forces will be of ”mutual benefit in case of emergencies“ between the nations.

Russian troops will be welcome ”to participate in training and exchange exercises in humanitarian aid operations, search, rescue and salvage missions in emergency situations or natural disasters“ from July 1 to December 31.

According to Nicaraguan media, the entry of Russian forces was planned and coordinated with the Nicaraguan Army.

Russian units will also assist Nicaragua in fighting ”illicit activities“ in Nicaraguan maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea and in jurisdictional waters in the Pacific Ocean.

According to reports, Nicaragua will also allow the entry of some 80 Russian troops and equipment ranging from warships and aircraft to participate in the ”exchange of experiences and training exercises in humanitarian aid,“ while another 50 military personnel will carry out ”tasks of confrontation and fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.”

On March 31, Kerri Hannan, an official of the US State Department, had warned Russia would intend to export the Ukraine conflict to Latin America through military cooperation with Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos already has a station operating in Nicaragua since April 6, 2017, which is fed by 24 Russian satellites, officially to monitor ships operating in the country, help combat drug trafficking, prevent natural disasters, and look out for signs of climate change.

Nicaragua is one of only seven countries in the world to recognize the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two regions of Georgia that declared themselves independent under the patronage of Vladimir Putin's regime. Ortega also backed Putin when he took Crimea from Ukraine, and was one of the eight countries that opened a consulate in that region taken from Russia. Ortega was one of the first heads of state to support the Russian military presence on Ukrainian territory.

(Source: Infobae)