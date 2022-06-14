Peru eliminated from Qatar football World Cup

Australia beat Peru 5-4 on penalties to advance to the football World Cup finals later this year after a goalless draw.

Keeper Andrew Redmayne had come on as a substitute only for the shootout. He stopped Alex Valera's shot to earn the “socceros” their sixth World Cup participation ever, and fifth in a row. They will now face France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

The Oceania squad had reached this stage after winning the Asian zone play-offs against the United Arab Emirates, coached by Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena. Peru too was coached by an Argentine trainer - Ricardo Gareca.

“We are overwhelmed by the pain and bitterness of not qualifying,” said Gareca after failing to bring Peru to their second straight World Cup finals, after Russia 2018, following 32 years of absence.

Gareca also said that he will decide on his future once he arrives back in Lima.