Costa Rica clinch football World Cup berth after beating NZ

15th Wednesday, June 2022 - 08:11 UTC Full article

It will be Costa Rica's third straight World Cup appearance.

Costa Rica striker Joel Campbell Tuesday scored two minutes into the game and gave his country the last berth available at this year¡s football World Cup in Qatar with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand's All Whites. The match was played at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

New Zealand's chances of reaching an equalizer were dented after Kosta Barbarouses was sent off.

Costa Ricans have thus qualified for Group E where they will face Spain Nov. 23, Japan Nov. 27, and Germany Dec. 1. The Central Americans have participated in five World Cup finals. Their best performance was in Brazil 2014 when they lost to The Netherlands on penalties in the quarterfinals.

New Zealand has participated in two World Cups: Spain 1982 and South Africa 2010.