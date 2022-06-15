Paraguay's opposition agrees to endorse joint presidential candidate

The understanding is now to be approved by the Superior Tribunal of Electoral Justice (TSJE)

Leaders of Paraguay's opposition have announced they will run together for the presidency in 2023 with a ticket yet to be defined, under what is known in local electoral law as a “concertación” (a group of various political formations).

The opposition parties and movements signed an agreement to endorse a single and only candidate for the presidency and vice-presidency, in an attempt to overcome the ruling Colorado Party.

The deal was signed at La Casa del Pueblo, the headquarters of the Partido Revolucionario Febrerista (PRF), with dignitaries from the Liberal Radical Auténtico (PLRA, the main opposition party), Encuentro Nacional, Patria Querida, Cruzada Nacional, Hagamos, Partido de la A, Democrático Progresista, Frente Amplio, Demócrata Cristiano, Paraguay Tekopyahu, Patriotas Independientes, Mopoco, PMPP, Despertar, Apytere Paraguay, Pueblo al Poder, Patria Nueva and Yo Creo, in addition to movements which only participate in municipal and departamental elections.

Many politicians who have already expressed their intention to run for President were among the signatories of the document, such as Deputy Sebastián Villarejo (Patria Querida), the former independent minister Soledad Núñez, the also independent Hugo Portillo, the liberals Martín Burt, Efraín Alegre and Hugo Fleitas and Deputy Kattya González (Encuentro Nacional), as well as Miguel Melgarejo, from the Coordinadora de Víctimas de la Dictadura de Stroessner. Leaders of the Movimiento de la Conquista and the Corriente Política Republicanos Libres also pledged their allegiance to the initiative through a written statement.

All parties are to hold their primary elections Dec. 18. Colorado Party authorities have already announced they would challenge the accord on the grounds that it does not comply with applicable electoral law.

The Guasú Front of former President Fernando Lugo is yet to announce whether it will be joining this multi-front space, after having already announced former Minister Esperanza Martínez would be their candidate, although sources from within the new alliance assume she will be a part of the new project.

If approved, it will be the first time all of Paraguay's opposition would be together against the National Republican Association, the official name of the party known as Colorado, which has ruled the country for the last 70 years, except for Lugo's four years as president (2008 to 2012).