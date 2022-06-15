“We reject any questions over the Falklands' right to self determination,” Foreign secretary Liz Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss sent a strong message in support of the Falkland Islands people right to self determination on the fortieth anniversary of the Falklands Liberation, 14 June 1982, while at the same time recalling the effort and sacrifices of the troops sent to ensure that aggression could not succeed.

In the message, Liz Truss remembers that forty years ago the Union flag once again flew over Government House in Stanley as British forces liberated the Falklands. They stepped up boldly to ensure aggression could not succeed, they fought bravely to defend peoples' right to determine their future, and we will always remember their efforts and their sacrifice.

Today the Falklands are thriving as part of the British family, they are a shinning beacon of freedom and democracy as a self governing Overseas Territory.

However we can't be complacent. The assumption that peace and stability were inevitable, has been shattered by Putin's invasion of Ukraine. And China is showing their desire to exert control and coerce people in Africa, Asia and beyond.

We must stay vigilant about threats to freedom, sovereignty and self determination wherever they may be. That is why we reject any questions over the Falklands' right to self determination. We will stand up to all those who disrespect that right. The Islands could not be clearer in their right to remain a self governing British Territory with an overwhelming vote in 2013 to remain as part of the British family.

As partners we've helped the Falklands make big strides forward whether it be de-mining the Islands or fighting Covid.

We are determined to protect the Islands marine resources including from illegal fishing.

While some argue about the past, we're focused on the Falklands future. The Islanders are thriving as free people. They are setting standards for good governance and have built a strong economy.

We stepped up to defend the Falklands' right to self determination before, and we will never hesitate to do so again.

Together we stand united as part of our global network of liberty, flying the flag for peace and prosperity.