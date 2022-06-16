Defense Secretary Wallace pays tribute to Falklands' Veterans

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has paid tribute to veterans of the Falkland Islands conflict. In an address released by the Ministry of Defense (MOD), Mr Wallace reflected on the “sacrifice” and the “amazing achievement” of the UK's Armed Forces.

Wallace reflected that they were often done “against the odds and in adverse conditions”.

“That's what makes Britons great – what makes our Armed Forces great: that not only do we stand up for what we believe, but also the professionalism that makes it one of the best Armed Forces in the world,” the Defense Secretary said.

“So I want to say 'thank you' to those veterans, 'thank you' to the Falkland Islands, and 'thank you' to all of those who took the political courage to send our forces to do the right thing in 1982.”

On 14 June 1982, the Falklands conflict came to an end after 74 days of occupation. Two hundred and fifty-five British personnel, 649 Argentines and three Falkland islanders lost their lives during the conflict.