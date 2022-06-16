MPs and Lords attend service for Falklands Liberation; Union Jack flies at West Falkland

The invitation to the service at St. Margaret's church

This Wednesday, June 15, a joint service was held at St Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey, attended by Members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, to mark the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands.

A fitting service to remember those who helped liberate the Falklands

Falklands Government representative to the United Kingdom and Europe, Richard Hyslop, read one of the lessons, from Isaiah 2: 2-4.

Likewise as part of the Argentine garrison surrender conditions agreed 14 June, on the fifteenth the Union Jack flag was raised at Port Howard in West Falkland, completing the Liberation of the Islands.