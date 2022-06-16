South Georgia launches Protect, Sustain, Inspire as part of its non native plant management strategy

The control and management of non-native species is a key factor in ensuring that the island of South Georgia continues to be an ecosystem in recovery. Under the Protect, Sustain, Inspire framework, the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) has committed to comprehensive invasive plant management.
According to the South Georgia Newsletter, the Non-Native Plant Management Strategy builds on the 2016-2020 document and will guide the delivery of an effective program of control of high priority non-native plant species at key sites through the continued use of data management tools which optimize the efficacy of field workers.
In order to develop non-native plant management on South Georgia further, the Government recognizes that whist control remains the priority, there needs to be increased investment into research on non-native plant life histories and climate change impacts. Additionally, capacity building is needed to secure the skills base the project will require in the future.
Non-native plant management work is part of a broader commitment to protect the ecosystems of South Georgia through the implementation of Protect, Sustain, Inspire, as detailed in our Implementation Program. The plan can be downloaded from here.
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook