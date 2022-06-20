A numerous Argentine multi-party delegation to UN C24, arrives Wednesday to New York

The Argentine government will be claiming this week before the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, or C24, the resumption of negotiations with the United Kingdom for a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands.
Foreign minister Santiago Cafiero will head the Argentine delegation in New York made up of government and opposition lawmakers, foreign ministry experts in the South Atlantic demand, and petitioners, relatives of the first Argentine appointed governor of the Falklands/Malvinas, Luis Vernet who was chased from the Islands by rebellious gauchos, demanding arrears, and American seal hunters.
Cafiero is scheduled to arrive in New York on Wednesday 22 June where he will hold a round of talks with representatives from country members of C24. On Thursday 23 June he will address the Committee, as will the Falkland Islands petitioners, and Argentine petitioners.
The Argentine multi party delegation also includes the Tierra del Fuego (Antarctica and Malvinas Islands) governor, Gustavo Melella, members of the Council relative to Malvinas affairs, and the head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic islands, Guillermo Carmona, foreign ministry cabinet chief Luciana Ttio and the head of Malvinas and South Atlantic islands, Sandra Pitta.
The Argentine strategy is to present the claim before the world as a State issue, and calling on the UK to abide by International Law and comply with UN General Assembly and UN C24 resolutions.
n one of this latest statements, Argentine president Alberto Fernandez insisted that “Argentina is a peaceful country, and we will continue through diplomacy the legitimate rights over our Malvinas Islands, we keep trusting dialogue”.
Nothing more than a bunch of clowns at a circus,Posted 17 hours ago +3
Same old usual. I wonder if they will, prior to the actual meetings ,have a chat with our Falkland Islands mlas. No, probably not as they say we dont exist.Posted 11 hours ago +3
When is the C24 ever going to wake up to the fact we islanders are happy living the lives of our choosing. We must surely be the only one on that agenda that has already been granted what we want by Britain. We chose to remain a part of the British overseas territories. Case closed.
When will the C24 realise that in fact Argentina with its mythical claim wants to actually colonise us. What part of decolonisation dont the C24 understand.
Bunch of useless idiots that are only there because they get a big pay cheque.
This time round I sugest the C24 president listens to the two Falkland islanders who are representing us and further accept the invitation to come here and see for yourselves just how we want to live.
If you dont then you should be ashamed to say you represent the peoples wishes.
This is hardly news. I predict it will be the same as usual. The same old lies and refusals from the Argentine delegation. The same request of the British to enter into discussions with them and the same expectations that the resolution will be handing over sovereignty. However, it's a “decolonisation” committee, Argentina are looking for a colony... It's a good job we aren't changing the status quo, a peaceful resolution seems to have already been found.Posted 17 hours ago +2