Falklands extends support schemes for businesses impacted by Covid-19

20th Monday, June 2022 - 08:17 UTC Full article

Applications will now be accepted for all Covid support schemes until 30 September 2022

The Falkland Islands government, FIG, has reviewed support schemes in place to assist businesses impacted by Covid-19 and has created a number of temporary measures to assist businesses and individuals under certain circumstances.

This follows on the 4 May decision by FIG, lifting of quarantine restrictions. The policy is that the end date for the schemes has been extended to align with the existing support schemes.

This means applications will now be accepted for all Covid support schemes until 30 September 2022.

They comprise the Job Retention Furlough Scheme and the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme, and for more details on the schemes including the original scheme measures and how to apply please visit the website www.fig.gov.fk/covid-19 for more information or contact the Emergency Support Scheme Supervisor on 28470 or treasury. support@sec.gov.fk.

The schemes allow for up to a total of five days of paid leave for individuals who produce a positive COVID test. They also allow up to a total of £300 for individuals caring for a dependant under the age of 16 years who are unable to attend nursery or school due to a positive COVID test. Allowance paid at a rate of £60 per day up to 5 days.