MLA Spink at Veterans massive parade in Portsmouth

20th Monday, June 2022 - 09:29 UTC

Falklands Veterans with the document granting the Freedom of the City, next to MLA Roger Spink

Falkland Islands lawmaker MLA Roger Spink was present at the Veterans gathering in Portsmouth on Sunday to remember their fallen comrades. The event has been described as the largest of its kind in the UK so far.

Guests from across the country and the Falklands paid their respects, as a new memorial plaque was unveiled, commemorating the 255 servicemen and three Islanders who lost their lives.

Spink, said travelling to Britain was the least he could do to pay his respects to Veterans and those fallen in combat. “They came 8000 miles for us forty years ago,” he said, “so it's important to come and recognize the extraordinary feat that they achieved.

”They are friends of everybody in the Falklands. We look on them as our heroes.

“Some made the ultimate sacrifice and we feel an indebtedness to these people.”

A plaque was installed commemorating all those who lost their lives in the conflict

Leader of the council Gerald Vernon-Jackson said it was only right to recognize the strong bond between the city and the Falklands.

“We have a really strong links,” he said. “We fly the flag here all the time. We have a memorial here - that we're extending today. So it's very close link.

”We wanted to make it formal that Portsmouth and the Falkland Islands are twinned and we signed the documentation today.”

Falklands veterans, the Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services join a select list of other notable individuals and groups who have been granted the Freedom of the City - including The Corps of Royal Marines and Portsmouth Football Club